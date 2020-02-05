How Celebrities Look Beautiful On Red Carpets: The Injections, Fillers & Facials They Get — Surgeons Speak

The 2020 awards season has been packed with A-list red carpets. And it seems no matter their age, our faves have looked as flawless as ever. So, how do they really stay looking this good?

It’s no big secret that plastic surgery is popular in Hollywood. But these days not everyone goes under the knife. Fortunately, treatments have advanced and stars are now able to rely on non-invasive procedures to keep them looking picture perfect on the red carpet. In honor of the biggest red carpet of the year — The Academy Awards on Sunday Feb. 9 — HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to two top surgeons to find out about the latest injections, filler and facials that help get them red carpet ready.

Dr. Rian Maercks tells HL: “Sneaky sculpting, a process of applying a small amount of hyaluronic acid fillers in key areas to hide eye bags and highlight the high cheeks to make you more photogenic is the number one trick.”

“Targeted Broadband Light Photo facials for added radiance and blending of the skin,” is recommended ahead of any big appearance.

“A combination of Infrared Light Based Skintyte with radio-frequency devices and Laser to plump the dermis and tighten the neck. Some even opt for a similar combination of therapies to obliterate underarm sweating that can be embarrassing on stage.”

A board certified plastic surgeon in Miami with a huge celebrity clientele, Dr. Maercks is all about noninvasive procedures and stresses the value of face balancing through injectables that provide a natural beauty enhancement that is subtle but effective and definitely anti-aging.

Dr. Rady Rahban , a Beverly Hills Board Certified Plastic Surgeon tells HL, “There is a three prong approaches to noninvasive procedures that enhance one’s red carpet appearance whether for celebrities or civilians.

“First Neuro Toxins (Botox and Dysport) that modulate wrinkles by relaxing the muscles underneath the skin. The best results are seen when a patient receives Botox every 4-6 months. Most popular areas to treat are the forehead, in between the brows, and the crow’s feet (around the eyes).

“Second, Hyaluronic Acid fillers for volume replacement (Restylane, Juvederm). Most common areas treated are the under eyes, lips, and cheeks. As we age, we lose fat in our face which has previously kept us “youthful” looking. Procedure should be done at least 2 weeks prior to an event just in case of any swelling or bruising.

“Vampire Facials are very popular – a micro needling treatment (see info below on micro needling) using your body’s own platelet rich plasma. (Your blood is drawn prior to the start of the procedure and separated in a centrifuge machine). The micro needling pen is run over the skin of the face and your own platelets are therefore injected into those micro holes created by the needles on the micro needling pen. Since the platelets are high in growth hormone, and the micro needling stimulates the skin to regenerate, the entire procedure is meant to aid cell turnover, therefore revealing a healthy youthful glow. Many skin products have growth factors to aid in collagen and elastin preservation and production, so the PRP vampire facial is using the same idea but with your body’s own growth factors.

“Micro needling is a quick collagen inducting treatment which uses micro needles to penetrate the skin to treat acne, acne scars, fine lines & wrinkles, pore size, uneven skin tone, & poor skin elasticity. Essentially these fine needles puncture the skin and create a controlled skin injury which then stimulates the skin to produce more collagen to repair itself, therefore rejuvenating the skin. The idea is that the damage caused by the needles encourages your body to send healing agents (elastin and collagen) to the cuts to repair them.”