Joe Giudice Gushes Over Teresa In Her Super Bowl Commercial: ‘Congratulations Beautiful’

Joe Giudice was stunned by his estranged wife, Teresa’s, appearance in the Super Bowl 54 Sabra commercial, and took to his own Instagram to show his support!

Joe Giudice is showing some love to his estranged wife Teresa Giudice following her hilarious Super Bowl 54 Sabra Hummus commercial. In the early hours of Feb. 3, Joe, 47, took to his own Instagram account to share a picture of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 47, over a number of Sabra Hummus containers. Teresa looked so glamorous in the image, and even Joe noticed. He captioned the snap “Congratulations beautiful,” tagging Teresa’s Instagram handle and adding a fire, thumbs up, and heart-eye emojis, all of which you can see here.

And Teresa’s commercial really was straight fire. Not only did Sabra convince Teresa to reunite with her RHONJ rival Caroline Manzo, 58, the pair nailed their bit in the advert. Instead of duking it out between themselves, they flipped a table together (just like Teresa did during the Season 1 finale of RHONJ), and shared a laugh afterwards. The two women were also joined by the likes of recording artist T-Pain, NFL quarterback Norman “Boomer” Esiason, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, among many others.

But the big news beyond the commercial is definitely Joe’s reaction. The couple seemingly have gone their separate ways since Joe’s Dec. 17 Instagram post which featured a snapshot of the two and Joe’s caption, “It’s Time To Let Go.” The post had the comments turned off, furthering fans concerns that the two were really ending their marriage of over 20 years. It came just weeks after Joe’s official deportation to Italy, where he has remained since his incarceration from ICE.

Since their reported separation, however, things haven’t been all too supportive between the two. On Jan. 8, Teresa shared an Instagram photo that showed the reality TV star showing off her new eyebrow kit, Bella Brow, on a model, prompting Joe to chime in with his puzzling comment. “My hardworking wife or was ♥♥♥♥,” he wrote. The subtle shade confused fans all over social media. The slight jab, however, may have just been a misunderstanding. Both Joe and Teresa have turned their focus on working on their individual selves and supporting their four beautiful daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10 — during this difficult time. Only time will tell how these two will navigate their newfound separation after over 20 years together. But these kind comments are surely going a long way!