‘RHONJ’ Rivals Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo Flip A Table In Sabra Hummus’ Super Bowl Ad

Sabra just won the Super Bowl with its commercial, which featured former ‘RHONJ’ co-stars and longtime rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

When Sabra Hummus advertised that “dip’s about to get real” with its Super Bowl LIV commercial, it wasn’t kidding. Perhaps this year’s most star-studded commercial — Sabra’s ad — brought Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo together in the same room – and they actually didn’t kill each other! Instead, they flipped a table together (just like Teresa did during the Season 1 finale of RHONJ), and shared a laugh afterwards.

Having these two Real Housewives of New Jersey alums together is pretty incredible. The two started off as friends, but over the years, drama between them escalated (as it often does in the Housewives universe.) Teresa even went so far as to accuse Caroline of being behind the U.S. government’s investigation into the Giudice family’s finances (which resulted in Teresa and her husband Joe Giudice each doing time in prison.) Caroline has denied the accusations, but maybe they finally buried the hatchet? Before filming the commercial, Teresa and Caroline “spoke on the phone and said what they needed to say to move on,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s safe to say they won’t be friends anytime soon, but there were no issues.”

T-Pain also appeared in teasers for the ad, as did former NFL quarterback Norman “Boomer” Esiason. As Boomer was enjoying a pretzel dipped in Hummus, in came 15-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to deliver the line, “Okay, boomer.” Never has it been more appropriate.

In addition to football legends, Real Housewives royalty, and T-Pain, the Sabra commercial will feature two former contestants (both with food-based names) from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Kim Chi and Miz Cracker also appeared in teasers for the ad. “Ready, Cracker?” asks Kim Chi, before snacking on some hummas. “Chick, peas. I was born ready,” replies Miz Cracker, before she attempts to put a football helmet over her massive wig. “I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair,” she says.

The inclusion of Kim and Cracker has been called a history-making moment since it’ll be the first time that drag queens have appeared in a Super Bowl ad. Monét X Change, Drag Race season 10 Miss Congeniality and co-winner of All-Stars Season 4, nearly had the honor for being the first drag queen in a Super Bowl ad. She appeared alongside Cardi B to teach people how to pronounce “okur” in Cardi’s 2019 Pepsi ad. However, the commercial featuring Monét didn’t air during the big game.