Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Tribute For ‘ Babygirl’ Gianna in Lakers # 24 Jersey: ‘My Gigi’

Thousands of fans got emotional all over again after Vanessa Bryant posted a gut-wrenching tribute to her late daughter Gianna on Instagram.

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in love just warmed my heart,” Vanessa Bryant, 37, wrote as the caption of a professional drawing of her daughter Gianna that she posted on Instagram on Sunday, February 2. “Thank you for this @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.” The portrait showed Gianna with a smile beaming from ear to ear while wearing her father Kobe Bryant’s legendary Los Angeles Lakers #24 jersey underneath a beautifully designed purple jacket. The artist in question spared no detail while creating this masterpiece as it also featured Gianna holding tightly onto a basketball, leaving fans in absolute hysterics in the comments section. “SO MUCH love from around the world for Gigi,” actress Olivia Munn, 39, wrote with a ton of purple and yellow heart emojis. Others who chimed in with their heartfelt words included Real Housewives Heather Dubrow and Kyle Richards, both 51, as well as Power star La La Anthony, 38.

The world has been in mourning over the past week after Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. Vanessa broke her silence about the devastating situation on Thursday, January 30, by sharing a treasured family photo of what looks like their last Christmas card pic together. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote in part. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

“They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she continued. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Many celebrities have penned some truly amazing dedications for the Bryant family in the days following Kobe & Gianna’s untimely passing. “We will always love you, Kobe,” Nicki Minaj, 37, wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, February 1, next to a photo of a Mamba and Lakers jersey that had roses piled up beneath them. “May God grant your wife & family peace, strength and understanding. You were a star among stars. An icon among icons. The best even in the midst of the best. You supported artists, athletes, children… You made us proud. You shined. You did it. You win. You can rest now, King.”