Nicki Minaj Shares Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant – ‘You Made Us Proud’

Nicki Minaj’s tribute to the late and great Kobe Bryant was nothing short of absolutely heart-wrenching.

“We will always love you, Kobe,” Nicki Minaj, 37, wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, February 1, next to a photo of a Mamba and Lakers jersey that had roses piled up beneath them. “May God grant your wife & family peace, strength and understanding. You were a star among stars. An icon among icons. The best even in the midst of the best. You supported artists, athletes, children… You made us proud. You shined. You did it. You win. You can rest now, King.” Followers of the “Super Bass” rapper appreciated her message for the NBA legend and left endless uplifting emojis and words about him in her comments section. “Beautiful and the most sincere piercing tribute I have read,” television commentator Marvet Britto, 54, wrote in response to Nicki’s words.

Nicki is one of the many, many people who have written heartfelt dedications to Kobe in the days following his tragic passing on Sunday, January 26. His wife Vanessa Bryant, 37, broke her silence about his and their daughter Gianna‘s death (they both died along with seven other people after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California) three days later on Wednesday, January 29, by changing her Instagram pic that was quite emotional to witness. The image in question featured her late husband staring down at their daughter, with the pair simply beaming at one another and radiating absolute love.

She also posted a photo from the Lakers tribute game that took place on Friday, January 31. In the pic, Gianna’s Mamba Sports Academy jersey — with her #2 — is placed next to Kobe’s #24 Lakers uniform on two floor seats at Staples Center. “There is no #24 without #2. ❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels,” she captioned the gorgeous photo, taken at Staples Center ahead of Kobe Bryant’s epic memorial.

His former teammate LeBron James, 35, shed tears while talking about his pal that same evening. “Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the last three years,” during his retirement,” he said during the tribute. Then he said Kobe’s last words from his retirement night, “Mamba out,” but added, “In the words of us ‘not forgotten.’ Live on brother.”