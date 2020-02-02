‘RHONJ’ Reunion Will Be ‘Explosive’: Jennifer Aydin Went After Everyone While Filming

It’s about to go down! Jennifer Aydin was a ‘lightning rod’ at the ‘RHONJ’ reunion, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

RHONJ fans, brace yourself for the most dramatic reunion yet! Jennifer Aydin, 42, apparently had plenty to say at the taping, and did not hold back. “Jennifer Aydin is like a lightning rod at the reunion,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The RHONJ reunion which taped last week was quite explosive…She has it out with just about every single one of the ladies and things did get heated involving her and several of the ladies at several times during filming. She really brings it,” the insider adds. We’ll be getting our popcorn ready.

“There wasn’t as much screaming and yelling as the reunions in the past [by the other ladies]…The women found better ways to articulate themselves. It’s clear that they’ve matured and grown but it’s still going to be explosive and entertaining,” the insider also added. The source went on to share that despite a lot of conflict being resolved, Jennifer definitely didn’t make the reunion a smooth one. “There are a lot of conflict resolutions that happened across the board between the casts.”

Jennifer won’t be the only to watch out for during the reunion, with former BFFs Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice hashing out their own issues. “Danielle is also a prominent figure on the reunion. Teresa and Danielle did have a conversation at the reunion,” the insider added. “They won’t be best friends again, but they seemed to figure out a way to be cordial. Teresa just doesn’t want to fight with anyone anymore. Her thoughts about life and relationships has completely changed with everything that’s gone on in her life.”

This all follows the super shady remarks Jennifer made when responding to Bethenny Frankel‘s diss about her during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 4. The drama between them started when the WWHL Instagram page shared a clip from RHONJ where Jennifer said “I’m a funny girl. I’m… I’m a comedian and I get off on making people laugh,” to costar Margaret Josephs, 52. The SkinnyGirl founder wrote “Said nobody funny about themselves ever,” in the comments section. Yikes! Margaret felt the same way, saying “Note to yourself: You are not a comedian,” in her confessional.

Jennifer was quick to clap back, as always, “I think she said something like, ‘said no one funny about themselves ever’, and I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say… said no one ever.” The mother-of-three wasn’t done just yet and continued to burn the OG housewife about her looks and more!

“Didn’t see leave Housewives? Isn’t she on to like, bigger and better things?”, Jennifer questioned before adding, “I mean, if she wants to make Tales From The Crypt a comeback… I’m sure she can get some cast members. I heard she’s into producing now; she can get Margaret to join the cast and then call me in 10 years and let me know if I’m funny or not sweetheart.” Andy Cohen, 50, was blown away by her shade and said, “Those are some fighting words!”