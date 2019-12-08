‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice & Danielle Staub: The Dramatic Fight That Ended Their Friendship Revealed

Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub’s friendship is officially done after an epic and dramatic fight during filming involving Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice, 47, just can’t seem to escape drama — including with former friend and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, 57. The two apparently got into an epic fight which actually involves Melissa Gorga, 40, as well. “During filming, there was an incident involving Teresa, Danielle and Melissa that causes the rift in their friendship,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ““Danielle and Teresa’s friendship is beyond repair. They have both moved on completely from it and haven’t spoken since filming. The incident involved some serious allegations that the ladies made against one another and all were adamant about their stance in the situation.”

Though neither Teresa nor Danielle see themselves being friends with the other, it was a long time coming and it actually made the sister-in-laws closer as they completely aligned together in their viewpoints against Danielle’s. “Melissa is happy Teresa finally saw the light in their position with Danielle— All of the ladies are,” our source revealed. “It’s all going to play out this season. While the ladies start the season as friends, it doesn’t seem like it ends this way, and their final conversation is very dramatic.”

Everything seemed just fine at the start of the season as we saw Teresa and Danielle posting one another on social media repeatedly. After all, Teresa was Danielle’s only friend left on the show, constantly defending her after she feuded with other cast members Dolores Catania, 48, Jackie Goldschneider, 43, Margaret Josephs, 52, and Jennifer Aydin, 42, for what felt like most of season 9. It’s safe to say those days are long gone, according to our source. “While the ladies start the season as friends, it doesn’t seem like it ends this way, and their final conversation is very dramatic.”