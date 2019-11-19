‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Calls Danielle Staub A ‘Sicko’ & Reveals The Cast ‘Won’t Talk To Her’

Margaret Josephs is beyond done with Danielle Staub. The ‘RHONJ’ star tells HollywoodLife that she, along with the rest of the cast are not on speaking terms with Danielle, who returned to season 10 in a friend capacity.

Margaret Josephs wants no part of Danielle Staub and the drama that follows her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled the tea when HollywoodLife caught up her at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on November 16. After this week’s latest episode, where Margaret and Danielle got into a screaming match and called each other “whores” over past relationships with men, Margaret reacted to Danielle recently being seen out with her now ex-husband Marty Caffrey. RHONJ fans will also know that Danielle blames Margaret for the demise of her marriage to Marty, as seen in the season 10 trailer.

“Like I said to Andy, they’re both freaks. They could keep each other, they could keep each other,” Margaret said of Danielle and Marty. “I think it’s very bizarre… With that being said, what’s wrong with Marty that he would be with someone who would say such horrible things about him and such horrible things about his children?”, she questioned, adding, “I think that says a lot about his character.

Margaret went on to admit that she’s just keeping it real. “I would not have anything to do with anybody who ever spoke [badly] about my family,” she said. “So that just says a lot about both of them. Sickos.”

As for what fans can expect this season? — Marg admitted that although the show just premiered, it’s the end of season 10 that fans really have to brace themselves for.

“This season’s really good. After we were done, I was like, ‘Was this fun? Was this a good season?’ But you know what, we have great authentic friendships. The truth is we all do love each other, even though everyone can be an asshole at one point or another,” she explained. “Really, some shocking moments that we all didn’t know about each other. So there’s some really ‘aha’ moments. There is a real shocker at the end of the season that we all freak out about.

When asked about the possibility of Danielle showing up at the RHONJ season 10 reunion, Margaret flat-out said, “No.” Instead, she insisted, “We need our day in court.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.