Christie Brinkley, 66, Stuns In A Sizzling Ringmaster Costume For Her Big Apple Circus Hosting Gig

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

This is a public service announcement that Christie Brinkley does not age! The 66-year-old absolutely stunned in a ringmaster costume on the eve of her birthday.

It’s Christie Brinkley‘s birthday, but we’re convinced the former supermodel doesn’t age at all! She celebrated her 66th birthday on Feb. 2, marking the occasion with a guest ringmaster gig at Big Apple Circus. Christie took to Instagram on the eve of her birthday to share a stunning snap in her colorful costume — and she looks incredible. The mom-of-three wore a red jacket with gold embellishments, over a lacy black body suit, booty shorts and fishnet stockings. She paired the sizzling look with black thigh-high boots and a black top hat embellished with silver stars. The former supermodel posted three different mirror selfies, posing with members of the cast and crew at the popular circus show, which is playing in New York City at Lincoln Center.

The gorgeous blonde performed three shows at the circus, leading the cast as guest ringmaster from Jan 30. to Feb 1. She also posted a series of other snaps from under the big top featuring her sitting on a horse, dangling from the ceiling in a hula hoop, and posing in her costume backstage. Fans were quick to comment on how incredible she looked, with one follower noting she had, “the body of a 30-year-old”, while another commented, “Looking fabulous Christie.”

Christie, who is known for her bright blonde locks, is clearly embracing her 60s, revealing her silver roots in a bikini selfie on Jan. 5. She embraced her “nature’s highlights” in a powerful caption she wrote alongside the stunning snap. After deciding not to attend her regular hair-coloring in an effort to go easy on her hair, Christie went back to her roots. The model then polled her followers and asked if she should “embrace the silver or go for the gold?,” and dye her hair again.

We think Christie looks absolutely incredible! And we wish her a very happy birthday as she celebrates her 66th year!