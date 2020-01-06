Watch
Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Half Her Age In Magenta Swimsuit As She Toasts New Year On Vacation 

Christie Brinkley is sipping prosecco on the beach and we’re officially jealous! The supermodel shared a new video on January 5, enjoying the sun and sand while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Christie showed off her amazing figure in a strapless magenta one-piece!

Christie Brinkley is living her best life on vacation in Turks and Caicos! The supermodel, 65, has been sharing a bunch of photos from her holiday getaway, including a new boomerang video of her holding  Bellissima Prosecco — her line of vegan-friendly sparkling wines that are all made with organic grapes. Christie looked stunning in a magenta one-piece swimsuit, which was strapless and featured a plunging cut-out.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend posted the clip in promotion of a new special QVC is having this Wednesday for her Bellissima brand. Christie stood in the sand, overlooking a beach sunset as she toasted with her popular zero sugar prosecco. She proudly showed off her natural silver hair and fresh face in the clip as well.

Christie, who is known for her bright blonde locks, revealed her silver roots in a bikini selfie on Sunday night. She embraced her “nature’s highlights,” in a powerful caption she wrote alongside the stunning snap. After deciding not attend her regular hair-coloring in a effort to go easy on her hair, Christie went back to her roots, she admitted. The model then polled her followers asking if she should “embrace the silver ? or go for the gold?,” and dye her hair again.

Hollywood’s leading ladies are becoming more and more vocal about aging gracefully and embracing the skin they’re in. Just this past December Artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant, who is dating Keanu Reeves made headlines when she donned a full head of silver hair on the red carpet with the actor. After garnering much attention for the stunning look, she later explained why she refuses to dye her hair after admitting she went prematurely gray.

Alexandra said she came across a recent medical study that discovered women who use permanent hair dye could be increasing their risk of breast cancer up to 60 percent. In an effort to protect her health, the artist also admitted that she can choose what she wants to look like at any age, as opposed to masking her natural hair because of ageism.