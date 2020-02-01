Cardi B Rocks Skintight Chanel Printed Dress After Crazy Night With Husband Offset In Miami

Cardi B once again made heads turn as she sizzled in not one but two very sexy looks during her time in Miami.

Va va voom all over again! Cardi B, 27, looked like she was having the time of her life after a wild evening with her husband Offset, 28, on Friday, January 31. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video of her posing in a skintight Chanel printed dress that she accessorized with a pair of heels and a light pink purse. As if that wasn’t enough the mother-of-one also rocked some pretty bright red hair that totally worked with everything she was wearing in Miami. Cardi also wore a ton of bling bling around her neck and some shiny pieces on her wrist that only enhanced how amazing she looked. She gave fans something a little extra to gawk at during the clip by striking a bunch of sexy poses while lip syncing to a sultry song.

Fans and celebs were truly impressed by what they saw… especially her rapper beau. “BLESSED I AM SOOO BLESSED,” the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper wrote in the comments section. “Jessica Rabbit ain’t got nothing on ya!! wow!! U looking like the 2020 upgrade,” another fan chimed in. Others who praised the Grammy winner’s seductive look included her sister Hennessy Carolina, 24 and Bad Girls Club legend Natalie Nunn, 35. “Badddd,” Hennessy gushed while adding a bunch of heart and flame emojis.

The husband and wife team appeared to be having a blast earlier in the night at LIV Nightclub in Miami. She once again looked absolutely amazing in a skintight pink snakeskin dress and high heels while her beau cut a handsome figure in a jean ensemble while covered in iced out jewelry. They performed in front of a packed crowd amid all the Super Bowl festivities taking place in the Southern Florida city.

Cardi looked just as fierce the weekend before when she stepped out at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy bash on Saturday, January 26 in a pink dress that barely covered up her ample assets. Who knows what this over the top and lovable personality will wear next!