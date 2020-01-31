Cardi B Brings Out Offset During Sultry Performance At The Road To F9 Concert Event In Miami

Cardi B put on an epic performance at The Road to F9 fan event and concert in Miami on January 31! The concert celebrated the forthcoming ‘Fast & Furious 9’ film, which Cardi stars in, and featured performances by Wiz Khalifa and more.

Cardi B shut it down with an electric performance at The Road to F9 fan event and concert in Miami, Florida on Friday afternoon. The 27-year-old rapper performed a slew of hits from her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. Cardi kicked things off with “Get Up 10,” followed by “Backin’ It Up,” “Money Bag,” “Money,” and “Twerk.”

The rapper/actress, who showed off her incredible curves in a pink, white and black corset, welcomed her husband, Offset to the stage for a surprise performance of their hit collaboration, “Clout.” After he exited the stage, she gushed over how “fine” her hubby is, adding, “I don’t know how his parents do it.”

Cardi continued her mini concert with a more of her hits including, “Press” and “I Like It.” After twerking numerous times and dropping a few F-bombs, she ended her F9 “Cardi party” with the hit that put her on the map, “Bodak Yellow.” Other performers at the F9 event included, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris!

Ahead of her performance, Mario Menounos, who hosted the event caught up with Cardi on the red carpet. “When I was on set, they [the cast] were treating each other like they were family, and I was like, ‘I wanna be part of this family,'” Cardi said of her time filming the movie.

As for her role? — “I have a little small scene in this saga right here and let me tell you something, it be cold, it really be cold,” she teased. “There’s a lot of running around and the action you see in the movie, they be doing it in real life. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m in a war zone!'” The rapper turned actress also noted that she can’t wait to see the trailer, which was released during the event. Cardi added, “I can’t wait to see how I look!”

Cardi’s in Miami for a slew of performances and appearances during Super Bowl LIV weekend. But, the F9 event was extra special for the rapper, who will be part of the new film when it premieres in May. Back in October, Fast & Furious veteran, Vin Diesel revealed the big news in a video post on Instagram.

“Day 86 [of filming] here on the set of ‘Fast 9,'” he said in the clip, which showed him sitting next to Cardi on set. “I know I’m exhausted,” he admitted. Cardi appeared to be dressed in a black protective vest, believed her character’s attire.

Diesel added, “We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table,” Cardi agreed. “I’m tired,” she said. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

Not much is known about Cardi’s role in the new Fast & Furious 9. The rapper made her movie debut in 2019’s Hustlers, in which she played a stripper. The Golden Globe-nominated film also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer, follows a group of strippers, led by Ramona (Jennifer) who plot together to scam wealthy Wall Street men after becoming fed up of being exploited at their jobs.

F9 — the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise — hits theaters this May.