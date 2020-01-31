‘Fast 9’ Trailer: John Cena Arrives As Dom’s Brother & [Spoiler] Is Alive

The road to ‘F9’ is action-packed. The first trailer dropped during the movie’s epic Miami event and the franchise just keeps getting better and better.

Fast & Furious 9 is going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of summer 2020. The first trailer was released at The Road to F9 fan event and concert in Miami on Jan. 31. Just when you think the Fast franchise can’t up the stakes anymore, they manage to do so. Dom, Letty, Roman, Tej, Mia, and more are back for the highly-anticipated ninth chapter.

No one can outrun their past — Dom knows that first hand. The family is facing a new foe in Fast 9. He’s a master thief, assassin, and a high-performance driver. He’s also Dom’s brother, Jacob (John Cena). The end of the trailer features the shocking return of Han (Sung Kang). He died in Fast & Furious 6 but he is very much alive in Fast 9.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, the very first teaser dropped online. Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are now parents to little Brian, named after Dom’s best friend, who was played by the late Paul Walker. “Things change now that I’m a father,” Dom says in the teaser. “I can’t live my life a quarter-mile at a time anymore.” Letty gives little Brian the cross necklace that Dom gave her. She says it’s “protection for what’s coming.”

Other fan faves returning include Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. New cast members include Michael Rooker and UFC fighter Francis Ngannou. Jason Statham’s Shaw and Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs will not be appearing in the ninth Fast movie.

Vin shared a heartfelt Instagram message about how much the Fast Family means to him on Jan. 18. “So grateful to the entire Fast Family, including Universal… anyone who for the last two decades have been a part of this incredible saga,” he wrote. “Most important I am grateful to you all who have been there with us along the whole journey. We hope to make you proud.”

Tyrese and Maria Menounos hosted The Road to F9 event in Miami. Vin, Michelle, Jordana, and more made special appearances during the event. Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris performed. NBC will broadcast The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. It’s an hourlong special celebrating the upcoming film, which will be released on May 22.