Cardi B Rocks Sexy Snakeskin Dress & Goes Wild For Offset As He Performs At Pre-Super Bowl Party

Cardi B was ready to party! The Grammy winning rapper went all out at Liv Nightclub in Miami, where she supported her husband, Offset, during his pre-Super Bowl 54 performance!

It was just another night out for Offset and Cardi B, as they brought down the house at Liv Nightclub in Miami on Jan. 30. The married couple of roughly two-and-half years gave their fans an amazing show at the venue prior to the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The Migos frontman, 28, set the stage on fire with his raucous performance and boisterous energy. Cardi, meanwhile, went all out for her husband.

The “Money” rapper, 27, wore a hot pink and black snakeskin ensemble and stuck her tongue out for cameras — in true Cardi fashion. Her tight mini-dress accentuated Cardi’s slim frame to perfection, as it featured harness style straps and connected to a choker. To fill out the whole ensemble, Cardi even fashioned her hair with a bold pink stripe and two top knots! Her high heels had straps that wrapped all the way up her legs to finish off the entire club look.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Cardi has really turned out to support her man. On Jan. 16, the “I Like It” rapper sported an unconventional black body suit that was wholly sheer, revealing her undergarments as she strode to Offset’s Laundered Works Corp show at Paris Fashion Week 2020. The entire look was a complete surprise, but totally Cardi. She fashioned the look with an opulent fur coat and looked positively amazing on her way to support Offset’s latest venture.

But as fans know, Cardi has a lot of love for her man. During her 73 Questions segment with Vogue on Nov. 19, Cardi confessed that she truly admires “Everything” about her beau. “I love that man. I want to lick him up and down all day!” On a more serious note, Cardi did say, “I love that I feel secure with him.” Clearly, there’s no stopping these two! If this is how they turnout prior to the big game, fans cannot wait to see how they celebrate Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2!