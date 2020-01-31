Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Arrested In Hawaii For Harassment

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, was arrested in Oahu on charges of alleged harassment and resisting arrest. The 32-year-old is out of lockup after making bail.

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 32, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 30 for alleged harassment and resisting arrest, the police department confirms to HollywoodLife. She spent just 25 minutes in jail before making bail, which was set at $600 — $500 for the harassment charge and $100 for the resisting arrest charge, according to TMZ. Both are misdemeanor charges. It is unclear at the time who Lyssa was allegedly harassing.

Lyssa’s arrest came the same day that a clip from her father’s appearance on Dr. Oz went public. In the clip, Dog proposes to his new girlfriend Moon Angell — seven months after his wife and Lyssa’s stepmother, Beth Chapman‘s death. The couple are reportedly not engaged despite the proposal. Lyssa has been vocal about her dislike for Moon, the family’s longtime assistant and friend, who even served as one of Beth’s bridesmaids at her and Dog’s 2006 wedding. After the interview clip aired, Lyssa cryptically tweeted, “sipping tea,” along with the frog and tea emojis. She also tweeted a pic of Beth in a bikini, writing, “#WhatARealWomanLooksLike”.

She had tweeted several times at Moon in December and January, whom she accused of dating one of her brothers before allegedly getting with Dog: “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.” Dog and confirmed that Moon moved her clothes into his closet, but only because he asked her to; seeing Beth’s clothes made him “bawl” every time he walked past them, the couple said on Dr. Oz.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Honolulu police for more information, as well as Lyssa and Dog Chapman for comment.