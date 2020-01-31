Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Why GF Moon Angell Moved Beth’s Clothes Out Of Closet To Put In Her Own

It wasn’t Moon Angell’s idea to move her clothes into Beth Chapman’s closet, Dog The Bounty Hunter says. The couple sets the record straight about why they got rid of Beth’s clothes in a new interview.

Lyssa Chapman‘s accusation that her father’s new girlfriend, Moon Angell, moved her clothes into his home is true, the couple says. Duane “Dog” Chapman and his girlfriend of two months appeared on Dr. Oz and tried to set the record straight about what actually happened. Yes, Moon removed his late wife, Beth Chapman‘s clothes from the closet, but her intentions weren’t sinister. Dog asked her to do it. “Here’s what happened. When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door. Then he would go in — I think this is pretty intimate,” Moon, Dog’s assistant and friend of 20 years, explained to Dr. Mehmet Oz. Dog told her it was okay to continue.

“He would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry,” she said. “He asked me, ‘Do you think that you could take Beth’s things out of the closet?’ So it wasn’t a negative thing. It was because he just couldn’t do it anymore.” Dog began crying after this. He told Dr. Oz, through tears, “Once she did it, I was like relieved and then I walked by and it was empty, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God.’ I said ‘Moon, put some of your stuff in there.’ She said ‘No,’ I said, ‘Moon, it’s an order.'” You can watch their interview from the February 4 episode in the video above.

This wasn’t even the wildest part of Dog and Moon’s episode. At one point, Dog asks his girlfriend to marry him! Dr. Oz only shared a seconds-long clip of this shocking moment, so it’s unclear what Moon said in response. Sources told TMZ, however, that he didn’t give her a ring, and they are not engaged. This makes sense, considering Dog told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September that he promised Beth he would never remarry after her death. Beth passed away in June after a battle with throat cancer.