Demi Lovato Admits She Didn’t Know If She’d Return To Music After OD: ‘It Was A Scary Time’

Demi Lovato made a triumphant return to the music industry, but the singer revealed she wasn’t certain whether she would ever return to the stage after her terrifying overdose.

Demi Lovato is back on top! The former Disney star returned to the stage with an emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and is set to sing the national anthem at the 54th Super Bowl on Feb. 2. But the 27-year-old revealed she wasn’t sure whether she would come back to the music industry after her scary overdose. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure,” she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Jan. 30. “I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought.”

The two-time Grammy nominee graced the stage of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 to perform “Anyone,” a song she wrote prior to her July 2018 overdose. The ballad was such a powerful moment that barely left a dry eye in the Staples Center, and the audience gave her a well earned standing ovation. “Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan… I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out,” she told Andy. “I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.’” Suffice it to say, it was a huge night for Demi, who was clearly ready to get back on stage.

She also opened up about coming out to her parents and the possibility of her finding love with a woman. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed,” she said. “My dad was like, ‘yeah, obviously,’ And I was like, ‘oh, okay dad.’ My mom was the one that I was super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,’ that was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.” Demi also revealed she doesn’t quite know what her next decade will look like. “I don’t know what my future looks like, I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without,” she admitted.

The comeback queen will continue riding high as she takes on another high-profile gig when she performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV, which is happening on Feb. 2! A source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the Grammys was a “perfect warm-up” for the singer ahead of Sunday’s performance. “Demi plans on crushing it and she’s not taking this opportunity lightly. She’s a huge football fan and she can’t wait to pour her heart out for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” the source revealed. “She is gearing up for the big day by relaxing as much as possible, minus the times she is practicing and singing she is not really talking or going out so she doesn’t get sick. She is going to be practicing all week and is more than ready to make her national anthem performance one of the best ever.” We can’t wait to hear Demi belt out the national anthem on Feb. 2!