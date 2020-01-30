Selena Gomez Wraps Her Arms Around Adorable Sister Gracie, 6, ‘For Some Fun’ In The Snow

Fun in the sun? More like fun in the snow! Selena Gomez and her sweet little sister, Gracie, were bundled up and ready to enjoy the day in a cute new Instagram pic of the sisters.

Sister, sister! Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, 6, couldn’t have looked more lovable in a snap posted to Instagram on Jan. 29. In the pic, the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, 27, totally smothered Gracie with love, throwing both of her arms around the six-year-old while they beamed at the camera. Both looked quite warm, wrapping themselves in heavy coats and even helmets for what looked like an exciting winter outing! “Ready for some fun,” the snap was captioned with an exclamation point. Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the sisterly bond between the two!

While attending the Frozen II premiere on Nov. 7, Selena and Gracie very well eclipsed the likes of Princess Anna and Elsa when they appeared in matching ensembles on the red carpet! The sisters walked hand in hand down the red carpet and even shared a sweet moment when Selena gave her little sister a smooch! Their matching outfits were truly magical, paying homage to Norwegian style, which the Frozen kingdom of Arendelle is based on.

Although dressing up for big events like the Frozen II premiere was a fun occasion for the sisters, Selena takes her role as older sibling very seriously. Prior to hitting the red carpet, Selena gave the most protective advice ever. “I looked at her before we stepped on,” Selena shared with BBC 1’s Nick Grisham. Then she told her sister, “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just you know, pull my hand, and I’ll take you off immediately.” Clearly, though, Gracie handled the red carpet like a seasoned veteran! Truth be told, she probably learned a lot from her big sis.

For what seems like the last few weeks, Selena has really been enjoying some low-key time with her family. She’s been hitting the slopes with Gracie and taking time for some well earned relaxation after the success of her latest album Rare. Fans cannot wait to see more of Selena and Gracie as 2020 kicks into high-gear!