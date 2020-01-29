‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Responds To Rumors She Quit The Show With Cheeky Message

Denise Richards took to Twitter on Jan. 29 to post a cheeky tweet and address the rumors that she quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

Denise Richards, 48, made it clear on Jan. 29 that she is NOT quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite the recent rumors that say otherwise! The reality star shared a lighthearted tweet about taglines for the show and made sure to confirm that she is staying put on the Bravo series. “Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit,” she tweeted along with a diamond emoji.

Fans of Denise and the show replied to Denise’s tweet by sending over numerous taglines and also took to the opportunity to express their excitement about her planning on staying with the series. “So happy you didn’t quit,” one fan wrote while another admitted to thinking she’s “above the other women on the show”. Rumors that Denise may quit RHOBH started ahead of the season 10 premiere after the former wife of Charlie Sheen, 54, apparently didn’t want to partake in a lot of the group settings of the show. “A lot of the RHOBH cast feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source close to the Bravo show’s production EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife on Jan. 2. “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not.”

Although Denise admitted she’s not quitting, her rough season with co-star Brandi Glanville, 47, is a good reason to think she would consider it. The ladies got into a huge feud over allegations that Denise said unkind things about some of the women on the show and Brandi took to Twitter to throw some shade about the issue. “I just got ‘Denised,’” one of her tweets on Dec. 29, 2019 read. She followed it up with a second tweet that read, “Seriously bitch???? You wanna play” and wrote “1-blackmail is illegal…2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)…3-slut shaming is soooooo last year,” in a third. Lisa Rinna, 56, also added to the drama when she called out Denise for not showing up to the RHOBH finale party at Dorit Kemsley‘s house.