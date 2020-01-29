RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body & Massive Back Tattoo In Miami

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has ditched Orange County for the warm Miami weather. The ‘RHOC’ star donned a tiny bikini and showed off a huge back tattoo.

It’s not bikini weather in Southern California, so Braunwyn Windham-Burke headed to the one place in the U.S. where it’s always warm — Miami. The 42-year-old sizzled on the sand in a gold bikini with a white floral pattern on it. The mother of seven flaunted her killer obliques and toned legs, as she donned a white wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect her from the sun’s rays. Unfortunately, it looked like she needed another later of sunscreen, as she had a slight sunburn across her chest and shoulders.

Braunwyn’s admitted to a wild side, including threesomes with her husband Sean. She showed off a massive lower back tattoo that included an arch of red roses and purple flowers, a large crown underneath it and the word “Goddess” inked below that. Braunwyn and Sean were in Miami for her RHOC co-star and close pal Kelly Dodd‘s fiance Rick Leventhal‘s 60th birthday celebrations. It appears they left their seven kids Bella, 18, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, twins Caden and Curran, 6, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1, at home.

While Braunwyn and Kelly were in Miami, a lot of drama went down back home in Orange County. Both Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, announced on Jan. 24 and 25 respectively that they weren’t coming back to RHOC for season 15. OG Vicki had been in a “friend” role for season 14 and decided not to come back if she wasn’t full-time. Tamra was offered a reduced role as a “friend” on season 15, but took a pass and left the show.

While Braunwyn will likely miss her kissing buddy Tamra, she never got along with Vicki, who had a pattern of not being accepting towards freshman members of RHOC. When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 19, 2019, Vicki was asked to say three nice things about Braunwyn. “I can’t!” she exclaimed. “I do not like that girl!” Braunwyn responded by tweeting, “Vicki, if it’s your show why aren’t you holding an orange?” dissing the fact that she wasn’t a full-time cast member anymore.