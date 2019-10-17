Tamra Judge’s Husband’s Feelings About Her Steamy Makeout With Braunwyn Windham-Burke Revealed

Eddie Judge heard about Tamra’s makeout session with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and we’ve got all the details on how he felt about their very public PDA!

Tamra Judge, 52, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, packed on major PDA during the Oct. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The blonde bombshells got hot and heavy during a steamy makeout session while attending Shannon Beador‘s 55th birthday. The RHOC ladies celebrated the occasion with a train ride to a Del Mar restaurant where they threw down multiple rounds of tequila shots and embraced in public as the entire restaurant stared. But luckily for Tamra, a source close to the mom-of-four EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that her husband Eddie Judge, 46, “laughed” off the incident when he heard about it.

“Tamra’s husband, Eddie, is fully aware of what he got into when he married Tamra,” the insider explained. “He knows she’s always full of crazy antics and it’s just part of who she is. He obviously wasn’t thrilled about Tamra’s makeout session with Braunwyn but he laughed it off like he does with most of the crazy things Tamra does when she’s partying with her girlfriends. Eddie knew about what had happened at Shannon’s birthday party before it aired on television because Tamra told him ahead of time, like she always does when she gets a little wild partying. It hasn’t caused any wedges in their marriage, he knows that’s just who Tamra is and he loves her all the same.”

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot on June 15, 2013, at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. Their stunning nuptials was all documented in a three-part Bravo series which was featured on Tamra’s OC Wedding.

Meanwhile, Tamra’s longtime BFF Vicki Gunvalson called Braunwyn “trash” and left Shannon’s party early because she didn’t want any part of their over the top display and Braunwyn’s “dirty dancing”. And it’s likely that Vicki was grateful she bowed out early because Tamra and Braunwyn’s makeuout session was even more out of control after she left. Braunwyn straddled Tamra and nuzzled her breasts while they cozied up in a booth continued swapping spit throughout the night.