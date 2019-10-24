Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Why She Started Having Threesomes With Her Husband On His Birthday

‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke tells us why she started having threesomes with her husband Sean and another woman as his birthday present for milestone ages.

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke shocked her cast-mates when she casually threw out there during a cast trip that she and her husband Sean were into threesomes. The 41-year-old reality star stopped by HollywoodLife.com‘s New York City offices and sat down for an EXCLUSIVE podcast, which you can listen to here. She revealed why they started inviting another woman into bed with them beginning as a present on Sean’s milestone birthdays.

“It’s not that thought out. It started as a joke on, I think it was actually your 35th birthday,” she said turning to Sean. “It just sort of happened. Everyone lost their mind. And then it became a joke. For his 45th I was pregnant, and keep in mind, I’ve been having babies nonstop,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Since Braunwyn and Sean have seven children Bella, 18, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, Caden, 6, Curren, 6, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1, on his 40th birthday she wasn’t pregnant and was able to fit in a threesome with another woman for his big day.

So are birthday threesomes still going on? “Now it’s just sort of something that it’s like, oh, it’s as a joke. It’s not a hard and fast rule. I think for your last birthday you got a card,” she turned to Sean and laughed. For how often they have threesomes, “It’s randomly. I think I was unprepared for how America would jump on this because the people that I’m used to, because we’ve spent a lot of time in Miami, I have a very open, progressive group of friends in Newport. I was just like, ‘Oh, okay,'” about opening up on the show to having another woman join the couple in bed.

“Like I said, I say whatever comes into my mind, I kind of think that everyone should be more progressive about sexuality and gender,” Braunwyn continued. “And I’m so grateful that I have kids that go to a school, so obviously I came back from this (cast) trip and the first thing I did was tell my family so they would have time to prepare. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, I said this.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ That was really it, because online people were like, ‘Your poor children.’ I’m like, not really. My kids are fine.” Daughter Rowan jumped in and added “We couldn’t care less.”