‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spills On Whether She Considers Herself Bisexual 

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is an open book! From her candid comments to her sultry make-outs with ‘RHOC’ co-star, Tamra, she’s sparked questions about her personal life. Braunwyn opens up to us about her sexuality after admitting that she’s also into women.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County, having joined the cast in its 14th and current season. Despite being the newcomer, the outspoken mother of seven has made jaws drop with her unfiltered character. — And, the fact that she’s kissed Tamra Judge on multiple occasions and even invited her for a threesome with husband, Sean Burke have also contributed to her many shocking moments this season.

Braunwyn’s openness on the hit Bravo show and her PDA-filled events (including her latest on this week’s episode) with Tamra have made fans question many things about her — from her motives to her home life and even her sexuality. The blonde beauty, 41, stopped by the HollywoodLife Podcast [LISTEN HERE] to explain herself and set the record straight about any misconceptions about her that may be floating around.

“I never thought about it until that question was put to me on the show,” Braunwyn, who was joined by her husband and their 17-year-old daughter Rowan, said of whether or not she considers herself bisexual. “I never thought of it because I grew up in a very different time, where you were either straight or you were gay,” she said, explaining, “There was not really much of an in between. I don’t know if I would label myself as bisexual, but maybe.”

Braunwyn maintained that she’s “always been open” about her sexuality. “I find women attractive. And, my husband has always known that I’ve always been attracted to women too,” she admitted, noting that the communication about sexuality in their household is open and supportive.

The reality star went on to admit that her kisses with Tamra have been all in fun. “It was a fun night and that was it,” she said of her first kiss with Tamra, which occurred on a recent episode of RHOC. “The funny thing is that she’s become one of my best friends on the show since then,” she said, adding that Tamra gives her “great advice.”

But, as Braunwyn said on the show, she has one rule — “Don’t f–k your friends.” And, she’s sticking to it. Nonetheless, as Shannon Beador told HollywoodLife just last week, there’s plenty more wild times from Braunwyn and Tamra to come in the latter half of season 14.

So, we’ll have to wait and see! The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.