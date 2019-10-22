‘RHOC’: Eddie Judge Asks Tamra & Braunwyn If He Can ‘Watch’ Their Next Makeout Session

Eddie wasn’t the least bit phased by wife Tamra Judge’s hot makeout session with her ‘RHOC’ co-star, Braunwyn. In fact, Eddie just asked if he could watch the next time they swap spit.

Remember Tamra and Braunwyn‘s scandalous kiss last week? Well, Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, fully approved of it — it was something he admitted during the Oct. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. We initially thought Eddie would freak out about the girls’ hot makeout session, but we were so wrong. When the cast gathered at OC Fashion Week, Tamra and Braunwyn greeted each other with a hug and kiss, and Braunwyn jokinly asked if they should makeout “now or later”. And that’s when Eddie took the opportunity to ask about their most recent kiss. He inquired about whether or not their tongues were involved and they said “just a little”. That’s actually when we thought he’d freak out, but instead, he asked, “Can I watch next time?” And Tamra laughed — “There’s my husband!”

Just after last week’s episode aired, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Eddie, 46, first “laughed” off the incident when he heard about it. “Tamra’s husband, Eddie, is fully aware of what he got into when he married Tamra,” our insider told us. “He knows she’s always full of crazy antics and it’s just part of who she is. He obviously wasn’t thrilled about Tamra’s makeout session with Braunwyn, but he laughed it off like he does with most of the crazy things Tamra does when she’s partying with her girlfriends. Eddie knew about what had happened at Shannon’s birthday party before it aired on television because Tamra told him ahead of time, like she always does when she gets a little wild partying. It hasn’t caused any wedges in their marriage, he knows that’s just who Tamra is and he loves her all the same.”

Unfortunately, not everyone was a fan of the makeout. Last week, Tamra’s longtime BFF Vicki Gunvalson called Braunwyn “trash” and left Shannon’s birthday party early because she didn’t want any part of their over-the-top PDA, as well as Braunwyn’s “dirty dancing”. Vicki wasn’t on this week’s episode, but next week, we have a feeling we’ll hear more of her opinions about that kiss.

Want more drama? New episodes of RHOC air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.