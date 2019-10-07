‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals If She’d Really Have A ‘Threesome’ With Tamra Judge

Braunwyn Windham-Burke admitted to having threesomes with her husband, Sean Burke, and after naming co-star Tamra Judge as someone she’d like to join in, we found out if it will really happen.

Could a steamy threesome involving two Real Housewives of Orange County stars be happening sometime soon? That’s the question on everyone’s minds ever since Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, told producers of the show that out of all her co-stars she would pick Tamra Judge, 52, to join her and her husband Sean Burke for some fun between the sheets. Although the comment definitely got a lot of attention, it turns out Braunwyn wasn’t actually serious about it.

“It’s a joke that I say to my friends. I’m like, ‘You don’t fu*k your friends,’ Braunwyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in an interview on Oct. 3. “Like that is my number one rule. I have never made out with a friend. I would never have a threesome with a friend, even when they’ve asked me politely. Number one rule, you do not f*ck your friends. That how you lose friends, and I love my friends. Yeah, we joke about it. But no, you know what? It’s fun to joke about, but it would never happen.”

Despite admitting she would never really go there with Tamra, the reality star did talk about making out with her. “I mean I made out with Tamra, but Sean wasn’t there,” she explained before revealing she would “absolutely” make out with her again. She also credited Sean and Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge for knowing about their harmless fun and being okay with it.

“I think that Tamra and I have really great partners,” she continued. “I think Eddie and Sean, the one thing that they have in common is that they support us no matter what and that’s hard to find. A lot of husbands try to control their wives and say things like, ‘Oh well that’s not appropriate.’ Eddie and Sean adore us exactly the way we are. Even if we embarrassed them, even if we say things we shouldn’t. They’re like, ‘That’s my wife.’ I don’t know if other women are jealous. I mean every marriage is different.”

Braunwyn and Sean’s marriage has definitely seemed to be strong throughout. They share seven children together, including Bella, 18, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, Caden, 6, Curren, 6, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1, and often gush about their love for each other on the Bravo show.