‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Disses Kelly Dodd As ‘An Angry Person’ — She’s ‘Not Stable’

Tamra Judge confessed that she doesn’t know what’s at ‘the core’ of her and Kelly Dodd’s fallout. However, she did predict the future of this friendship in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife!

Tamra Judge, 52, came up with a theory to explain why Kelly Dodd, 52, has been throwing shade this past month. The blonde beauty stopped by HollywoodLife's office in Los Angeles to promote her new CBD line with husband Eddie Judge, Vena Wellness, and EXCLUSIVELY told us about her current relationship with Kelly. "I don't even know what the core is to be honest with you," Tamra said of her fallout with Kelly. The ladies appeared amicable enough when The Real Housewives of Orange County aired its premiere on Aug. 6 (by the next day, Kelly blasted Tamra as "stale" in a separate interview with HollywoodLife). If you're confused, so is Tamra.

“I don’t know, I left to go on vacation with my husband for like two days, just get out of town without cameras, and I came back to a major s**t storm where she tried to turn everybody against me and it didn’t work…At first I’m like, ‘What happened? What did I do?’ Because she was sending me nasty text messages when I was on vacation, like nasty. I mean, she’s just vile,” Tamra explained. She even admitted the messages “devastated” her, since she believed they were on “good” terms. Now, Tamra is chalking up Kelly’s attitude to one hypothesis: “I think she’s just an angry person.” Elaborating on that point, Tamra added, “She’s not stable. She’s like Brandi Glanville.” Ouch. But Tamra claimed that she’s not the only on the cast who thinks that.