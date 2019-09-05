Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Disses Kelly Dodd As ‘An Angry Person’ — She’s ‘Not Stable’

Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd
Bravo
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: Tamra Judge -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Braunwyn- Windham-Burke, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

Tamra Judge confessed that she doesn’t know what’s at ‘the core’ of her and Kelly Dodd’s fallout. However, she did predict the future of this friendship in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife!

Tamra Judge, 52, came up with a theory to explain why Kelly Dodd, 52, has been throwing shade this past month. The blonde beauty stopped by HollywoodLife’s office in Los Angeles to promote her new CBD line with husband Eddie Judge, Vena Wellness, and EXCLUSIVELY told us about her current relationship with Kelly. “I don’t even know what the core is to be honest with you,” Tamra said of her fallout with Kelly. The ladies appeared amicable enough when The Real Housewives of Orange County aired its premiere on Aug. 6 (by the next day, Kelly blasted Tamra as “stale” in a separate interview with HollywoodLife). If you’re confused, so is Tamra.
“I don’t know, I left to go on vacation with my husband for like two days, just get out of town without cameras, and I came back to a major s**t storm where she tried to turn everybody against me and it didn’t work…At first I’m like, ‘What happened? What did I do?’ Because she was sending me nasty text messages when I was on vacation, like nasty. I mean, she’s just vile,” Tamra explained. She even admitted the messages “devastated” her, since she believed they were on “good” terms. Now, Tamra is chalking up Kelly’s attitude to one hypothesis: “I think she’s just an angry person.” Elaborating on that point, Tamra added, “She’s not stable. She’s like Brandi Glanville.” Ouch. But Tamra claimed that she’s not the only on the cast who thinks that.

“She’s called me everything,” Tamra said of Kelly’s shade online. “I think that you can call me whatever you want, like if that’s your thing, go ahead. But don’t talk about my kids, and don’t talk about my husband. I would never. I would never. It’s just a classless thing to do.” In our interview with Kelly, the Bravo star made a bold claim about Tamra’s home life: “[Tamra] can’t really feature her kids, she really is not doing anything with their lives.” But Tamra’s not too bothered by the unwelcome remarks, since she told HollywoodLife, “At this point the whole cast expects it because she’s just not stable.”

The feud is still raging on, since Tamra revealed that she hasn’t spoken with Kelly since the season finale! When asked if they could be friends again, Tamra was doubtful: “Yeah, I don’t know about that.” But Kelly had an even more definitive answer, since she EXCLUSIVELY told us that they’ll “absolutely” never be friends again. It has been a wild past few months — in April, a fan video showed Tamra telling co-star Shannon Beador that Kelly allegedly “pushed her mother down the stairs” (Kelly vehemently denied this). Kelly stoked the flames of this feud when she mocked Tamra’s new Coto de Caza home on Aug. 7, which led to a Twitter war!