‘RHOC’: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits She Has Theesomes With Her Husband & Wants Tamra To Join

Braunwyn Windham-Burke explained her very specific threesome rules with Sean, which led Tamra Judge to admit she’s ‘a little curious’ about her co-star’s ‘luscious lips’!

Steamy confessions were made during hot tub time on the Oct. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. During a girls’ trip to the Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Arizona, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, Tamra Judge, 52, Emily Simpson, 43, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, were all chatting in the bubbly water when Braunwyn dropped the bombshell: she and her husband, Sean Burke, “maybe do a threesome every now and then.” The news startled her traditional co-stars.

Tamra wanted to know if the third member in the ménage à trois is “another girl or another guy,” which prompted Braunwyn to explain her and Sean’s threesome rules: “Girl, only girls, and it’s only for momument birthdays.” They have celebrated a lot of birthdays together, because Braunwyn added, “Sean and I have been together since we were teenagers. Like, for his 40th.” Braunwyn further explained that the other woman is usually a “friend of a friend,” not someone off of Craigslist, like Emily suggested. Braunwyn and Sean’s home is also off-limits to this sexy three-way — it all goes down in Vegas. Understandable, since Braunwyn and Sean share seven children together: Bella, 18, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, Caden, 6, Curren, 6, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 1.

Here’s the big catch — Braunwyn revealed that the threesome is “more about [her],” because her husband “doesn’t have sex with the girl.” Instead, she’ll go down on the other woman, “or the opposite.” Regardless, Braunwyn insisted she’s “definitely straight.” But she did have another co-star in mind for a future threesome. “If you could invite –” a producer began to ask during the hot tub hangout, and the mother of seven immediately replied, “Tamra, the answer’s Tamra. You don’t even have to finish the question.” Tamra didn’t shoot down the idea! “Braunwyn does have these very luscious lips, she’d be an amazing kisser. Might be a little curious,” the Bravo star said. You hear that, Eddie?

This has been a very sensual season of RHOC! Kelly Dodd, 44, has been fighting off sex train rumors, which (along with other unfounded rumors) finally led to an apology on Vicki Gunvalson’s behalf on Monday night’s episode. It was a climactic episode — in addition to this threesome revelation, Vicki literally uttered the word “surrender” four times.