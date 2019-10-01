‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Apologizes To Kelly Dodd & Ends Their Feud — ‘I Surrender’

After years of ‘low blows’ and brutal disses, Vicki Gunvalson unexpectedly apologized to Kelly Dodd, during the Oct. 1 episode of ‘RHOC’.

Did hell just freeze over? It must have because Vicki Gunvalson finally apologized to Kelly Dodd for all the nasty rumors she’s spread about her, during the Oct. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The monumental and totally unexpected moment came after Vicki started spreading a third rumor about Kelly, claiming she wasn’t allowed to visit her daughter, Jolie‘s, school. Vicki said she overheard this from someone at her hair salon, and while Tamra tried explaining why it was bad to repeat things without having actual proof of it happening, Vicki didn’t think she did anything wrong. That is, until Kelly literally broke down in tears in front of her.

Kelly actually made the first move to end their feud, when she confessed to Vicki, “I’ve never hurt you. I’ve always been on your side. It’s so disheartening for me to sit here and look at you. You don’t know what you’ve done to me. And, you have no idea. I’ve never done anything to you — I only called you a pig because Slade [Smiley] did and I know that hurts your feelings, but I don’t think that. I’ve only been friends with you — I don’t understand it.”

And as Kelly finished her confession, Vicki picked her head up and revealed tears in her eyes. “I want to stop,” she said. “I surrender!” Then, she got up, walked over to Kelly, and gave her a hug. “You and I have a lot of history together,” she continued. “But I surrender. I surrender. I surrender.”

Later, during a private confessional, Vicki said, “Hearing Kelly’s pain, it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel accountable for this ‘at least I don’t do cocaine’ comment.” Then she told Kelly, “I’m sorry for hurting you.” Kelly said she “just wants it to stop”, and Vicki agreed. “I will. I promise you,” she said.

Kelly concluded, “I don’t do cocaine. I don’t do a train. And my daughter’s allowed at her school. I go to her school.” And Vicki reiterated that she’s “done” throwing jabs at Kelly, so everyone left Miraval on good terms with each other. But will it stick? Only time will tell.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!