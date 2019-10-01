‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd Bugs Out After She Learns Vicki’s Spreading A New Rumor About Her

The Miraval trip continues during the Oct. 1 episode of ‘RHOC’, as Kelly Dodd learns about the latest rumor Vicki is spreading about her, and it involves Kelly’s daughter, Jolie.

Well, it looks like the “train” rumor isn’t the only rumor Vicki Gunvalson‘s going to spread about Kelly Dodd this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. During the Oct. 1 episode, Kelly learns that Vicki’s been sharing more information about her with the ladies, and this time, it involves Kelly’s daughter, Jolie. “Can you believe Vicki?” Kelly asks Emily and Braunwyn in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week’s episode, referring to a prior incident. However, Emily cuts her off and asks, “Do you want me to tell you what else she said?” And when Kelly says yes, Emily continues, “She said you’re not allowed to step foot on your daughter’s school.”

“I am too! What is she talking about?!” Kelly screams. Then, Kelly frantically grabs her cell phone and suggests calling the school to prove Vicki’s lying, but Emily and Braunwyn say that’s not necessary because they believe Kelly. “Is she insane?!” Kelly asks. Then, Kelly calls her ex-husband, Michael, and says, “Hey, Michael — am I allowed on Jolie’s school? Vicki said I’m not allowed on Jolie’s school.” He says, “of course [you are], of course. It’s bulls***”, before Kelly slams Vicki as a “f***ing psychopath” who’s “insane”.

“Yes, you have no issue being around Jolie. Anytime, anywhere,” Michael adds. “I know. Where does she get this information from? F***ing bitch,” Kelly says before hanging up the phone.

Clearly, Kelly’s riled up again and we can only imagine she and Vicki will probably go at it (again) after they come face-to-face, following the discovery of this new information.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!