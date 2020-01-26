See Pic
Kylie Jenner Lounges By The Pool In Sexy Metallic Silver Swimsuit – See Pic

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to admit she’s ‘missing the heat’ in the caption for a photo she posted of herself wearing a stylish silver swimsuit while laying outside by a pool.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is craving the warm weather! The makeup mogul shared a flattering Instagram photo of herself flaunting a metallic silver cut-out swimsuit while lounging on a sofa outside by a pool on Jan. 25 and used the caption to reveal she is a fan of heat. “missing the heat 🤍🌤,” the caption for the eye-catching snapshot read. In the pic, Kylie can be seen laying on her stomach as she crosses her arms and places her head on top of them. The top part of her face can be seen peeking out over her arms and her long dark locks are down.

Kylie’s fans didn’t hesitate to compliment Kylie on her swimsuit pic and the comments were plenty. Some of them posted heart emojis, heart-eyed emojis, and fire emojis to express their love for the pic while others just simply liked the post.

When Kylie’s not getting attention for amazing photos like her latest one, she’s keeping fans entertained with fun videos. The mother-of-one recently appeared in a makeup video with her big sister Kim Kardashian, 39, and opened up about her life and hopes for the future. After Kim asked her if she could see herself having four kids, Kylie, who already has daughter Stormi, 1, was quick to confirm she definitely could. “I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don’t know when,” she said in the video.

missing the heat 🤍🌤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner)

It may still be Winter but Kylie’s latest pic shows that she’s always up for a gorgeous swimsuit pic whenever she can take one. We look forward to seeing what else she struts her stuff in soon!