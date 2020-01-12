Stormi Webster, 1, Sweetly Kisses Cousin Psalm West, 8 Mos. — See Cute Photo

This is so cute! The KarJenner kids — including big cousin Stormi — just can’t get enough of sweet baby Psalm!

Stormi Webster, 1, is such a protective older cousin! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter was seen giving 8-month-old Psalm West a sweet kiss on the cheek in a photo posted by Kim Kardashian, 39, on Sunday, Jan. 12. “My sweet Stormi and Psalm,” Kim captioned the adorable pic. Psalm looks totally enamored with Stormi as she gently leans over him and held his hand, enjoying their little playdate! Kylie’s little girl had her dark hair pulled pack into a bun — one of her auntie Kim’s go-to styles — and a cozy white outfit with bow-tie details on the sleeves, while Psalm channeled his dad Kanye West‘s style in a burgundy onesie. We were also loving Stormi’s dainty chain bracelet, which looked just like something her gorgeous mom would wear.

The KarJenner cousins are often getting together for playdates, and we love seeing photos of them hanging out! Stormi and Psalm both attended the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Calabases on Dec. 24, and Stormi stole the show in a custom emerald green Ralph & Russo dress to match her mom’s gorgeous gown! Psalm also twinned with mama Kim in a brown velvet outfit that matched her espresso croc Dior dress. So sweet!

Speaking of get togethers, Stormi’s 2nd birthday is coming up on Feb. 1 and Kylie has already teased party plans on her Instagram! Titled “Stormi World 2” the soiree is being planned by party planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, who was at the helm of the family’s Christmas Eve bash and Stormi’s epic first birthday! Last year, Kylie wasted no expense to build her daughter an entire theme park inspired by her dad Travis Scott‘s album Astroworld. The epic party featured carnival rides, a performance of “Baby Shark,” and fries in Louis Vuitton-inspired containers. Did we mention the gigantic Stormi blow-up that welcomed party guests into the bash?

Psalm also stole the show at big brother Saint’s dinosaur-themed 4th birthday party! While the older kids were having a blast navigating through a fossil dig site and custom dino-jewelry station, Psalm hung out by the bouncy castle with cousin True Thompson, 1! Khloe’s daughter gave little Psalm a sweet kiss on the cheek as they hung out with his big sister Chicago, 1! The youngest KarJenner is so cute, so it’s no surprise his older cousins and siblings are showering him with attention!