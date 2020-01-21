Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She ‘For Sure’ Wants During Q&A Makeup Video With Kim Kardashian

Stormi Webster may be getting a lot more siblings! Kylie Jenner gave a big number while discussing her ideal family size in her new YouTube video, ‘Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie.’

Stormi Webster can expect guests in her two-story play house! The toddler’s mom, Kylie Jenner, admitted that she can see herself having many more kids while acting as Kim Kardashian’s MUA in a new YouTube video, “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie,” uploaded on Jan. 21. “Do you see yourself having four kids?” Kim, 39, asked her 22-year-old little sister during the Q&A video. “I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don’t know when,” Kylie admitted.

Kylie could expand her family in the distant future — or the very, very near future! “I don’t have a timeline to this, and I don’t know if I’m gonna have four kids tomorrow, [or] if I’m gonna have four kids in seven years,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed.

Although the subject at hand was makeup, Kim and Kylie chatted about their children throughout the video and answered fans’ questions from Twitter. Many fun facts were revealed — for instance, Stormi is camera-shy unlike her Instagram famous mom, while Chicago West, 2, always requests Auntie Kylie to snap her picture.

For now, Kylie is devoting all her attention to her first and only child, Stormi, whom she welcomed with ex Travis Scott, 27, in Feb. 2018. That means Stormi’s birthday is just around the corner! Everyone’s eagerly waiting to see how Kylie will follow the lavish carnival bash she threw to celebrate Stormi’s first birthday in 2019.

Kylie is “being extremely secretive when it comes to Stormi’s second birthday, but everyone knows it will be huge and over the top,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner.” That party planner happens to be Mindy Weiss — yes, the same woman who organized Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding in 2000. Mindy will have even more work on her plate if Kylie decides to give Stormi three more siblings!