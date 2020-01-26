The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2020 Grammys! All of our fave stars hit the red carpet in some gorgeous looks & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities!

The Grammy Awards always brings about the best fashion moments and this year was no different! The 2020 Grammys red carpet in LA on January 26, was jam-packed with some of our favorite celebrities in gorgeous outfits and we rounded up all the best dressed stars. Ariana Grande, 26, showed up in true diva fashion looking gorgeous, as the star is nominated for multiple categories including the highly coveted award, Album of the Year, for “Thank U, Next.” Ariana looked flawless in a strapless gray ballgown featuring a tight bodice and a flowy, poofy skirt with ruffled tiers.

Gwen Stefani, 50, was also in attendance looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The strapless white mini featured a skintight bodice and a cinched-in waist while the entire frock was covered in white seashells and intricate beading details. She topped her look off with a pair of over-the-knee white leather heeled boots.

Alicia Keys, 39, was the hostess with the mostess when she arrived on the carpet looking flawless, as always. Not only did we love her outfit, but her glam was also just as fabulous, especially her hair, which was done by hairstylist, Nai’vasha, using T3 tools and Emerge hair care.

There were so many other gorgeous looks at the 2020 Grammys and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebrities!