Tinashe Reveals Finding Out Ex-BF Ben Simmons Moved On With Kendall Jenner Was ‘Worst Day’ Of Her Life

Tinashe didn’t hold back when it came to talking about her 2018 break-up from Ben Simmons, and admitted she found out he was dating Kendall from ‘a headline’!

It’s been over 18 months since Tinashe, 26, ended her relationship with Ben Simmons, 23 — but the R&B star admits that seeing him move on with Kendall Jenner, 24, was still tough. “It may have been worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” Tinashe spilled at the ROC NATION Grammy Party on Friday, Jan. 24. “I drank for like six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was like wasted for months. But I’m okay now,” she confirmed, adding that her mom helped her get through it. “It was terrible. It was bad. Like it was bad, but I’m good now.” Tinashe and Ben dated for around eight months before ending things in the spring of 2018. Within the month, Ben was spotted on back-to-back dates with Kendall — including lunch at a Beverly Hills Hotel in May 2019, and a romantic bike ride just two days later!

Tinashe revealed that she found out about Ben’s new flame “from reading a headline” — and admitted that it was a strange experience. “Beyond…I mean it’s not normal. It’s not normal,” she laughed, noting friends also saw the news. “You’ll find out in real time. It goes live real. I think it’s important to always have people that got your back, but at the same time you can’t really ever take it too seriously. At the same time you’ve got to keep moving forward and through it. This year is such a big year in terms of like what I want to do. Just like even trying to give that energy is like I can’t. I can’t go there.”

The “2 On” songstress has since turned to music as a form of therapy, and hinted her ex has inspired some of her recent songs. “I mean, there may be already a few [songs inspired by him],” Tinashe laughed. “I think a lot of artists can relate to the fact that their pain brings them inspiration. So I think a lot of us are able to look at that as like a positive and then that’s like the classic tormented artists. Right? Like even when things seemingly are good, it’s like they need to almost like self sabotage in order to like feel something.”

With Valentine’s Day just two week away, Tinashe also revealed she doesn’t have a special someone in her life. “Oh my gosh. No! It’s so sad,” she spilled. “There’s like two weeks. I can find them….I’ll keep my options open for anybody who’s a good person. That’s the bottom line is good people, nice people. And people that are like working towards something,” she added.