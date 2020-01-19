Kendall Jenner, 24, & Ben Simmons, 23, Spotted On Romantic Brunch Date In NYC — See Pics

Exes Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons looked very much back ‘on’ as they headed for a casual brunch date in NYC on Jan. 19!

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Ben Simmons, 23, were seen hanging out again in New York City! The former couple, who are rumored to be back together, stepped out for a casual brunch date on Sunday, Jan. 19. Kendall and Ben hit up trendy comfort food spot Bubby’s in the Tribeca neighborhood, and were seen dining by a window seat. The sighting comes just a day after Ben and the Philadelphia 76ers narrowly beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Kendall was seemingly attempting to keep a low profile as she rocked a black pair of sunglasses and kept her hair hidden underneath a cozy hoodie. She paired the pullover sweatshirt with a casual pair of yoga pants, a white pair of Nike Air Force Ones, and a yellow zebra print shoulder bag. Ben followed Kendall down the apartment staircase, also in a casual black ensemble. The Philadelphia 76er twinned with Kendall in a black hoodie, workout pants and white Nikes, adding a gray beanie for the cool temperatures.

Ben and Kendall haven’t been seen publicly since she joined him in Philadelphia for New Years’ Eve just over two weeks ago. The re-united exes rang in the new decade at a rooftop restaurant Attico, which Ben rented out for a private bash. Kendall, rocking a mini blazer dress and sexy pair of Amina Muaddi heels, could be seen strolling into the venue with Ben in a short video obtained by TMZ, and other grainy videos on social media seemed to show them sharing a midnight kiss. The NYE date came just two weeks after Kendall was spotted attending Ben’s basketball game on Dec. 13, where she hung out with friend in a box.

Recently, the Australian born athlete dropped a hint that he was back on with his ex on Instagram! Sliding into Kenny’s comments, Ben left three fire emoji’s on a sexy Jan. 9 snap of hers from a British Vogue cover shoot. Seemed pretty flirty to us! One follower had no shame calling Ben out, writing “bro stop with these distractions my guy and focus on your game.”

The coupled called it quits in May 2019 after a year of dating. A few months into the relationship, Kendall was seen making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother Anwar, 20, but seemingly patched things up with Ben just a couple months later. The Calvin Klein model was seen attending several of Ben’s games, and even sat court side with his mom Julie Simmons.