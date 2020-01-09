Ben Simmons Gushes Over Ex Kendall Jenner On Instagram & Further Ignites Rekindled Romance Rumors

Ben Simmons thought Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram pic was fire — literally! The supermodel’s former beau left, what appears to be, quite the flirty comment.

Ben Simmons slid into the comment section of his ex, Kendall Jenner‘s, Jan. 9 Instagram and definitely raised a few eyebrows! The NBA player, 23, left three fire emojis in his comment to the supermodel’s, 24, snap from the cover of British Vogue and fans were a bit perplexed by the sudden compliment. One follower even commented to Ben “bro stop with these distractions my guy and focus on your game.” But Kendall’s followers shouldn’t be entirely shocked by Ben’s mildly flirty compliment.

The duo were actually spotted together in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve! Kendall and Ben hit up the swanky rooftop restaurant, Attico, at roughly 11:30 p.m. just before ringing in the new year, where the 76ers were hosting a soiree in the fun downtown area. Kendall stunned with her fashion choice during the evening. She rocked a black button-down minidress, and a distinct pair of Amina Muaddi heels with the designers’ signature flare heel. Ben looked ready for the festivities, as well, wearing a silver sequin adorned bomber jacket and an all-black ensemble.

Rumors have been swirling that the former couple, who dated from roughly May 2018 to May 2019, are quickly reigniting the fires of their love. Although the pair never outright confirmed their relationship, Kendall was often seen at 76er’s basketball games and Ben made it a habit of leaving sweet comments on Kendall’s Instagram pics. While the pair seemingly fizzled out during the summer of 2019, Kendall was spotted at a recent game in Philly watching Ben play on Dec. 13 leading fans to only wonder if the pair are really back on!

Of all of her siblings, Kendall has tried to keep her personal life as private as possible. She’s rarely seen out and about with any potential romantic connections — aside from Ben — and during interviews she notoriously keeps her cards very close to her chest. But between her appearance at the 76ers game, spending time with Ben on New Year’s Eve in Philly, and Ben’s latest Instagram comment, fans can’t help but think that these two may be together again! We’ll have to wait and find out!