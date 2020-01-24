Louis Tomlinson Reveals He’s Going To Marry Eleanor Calder: I ‘Think’ It’ll Happen

Louis Tomlinson opened up about his longtime relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Eleanor Calder, in a new tell-all interview. The former One Direction member also confessed he’s messed ‘things up’ many times throughout his past.

Louis Tomlinson, 28, is pretty certain who his future wife will be: his longtime sweetheart, Eleanor Calder, 27! They’ve been going strong since reuniting in 2017 — so much so, marriage rumors are swirling, which Louis finally responded to in an interview with The Sun, published on Jan. 24. “Yeh I saw some of that. It isn’t true,” the former One Direction member revealed. Although they remain legally single for now, Louis can certainly see marriage in their future.

“The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything. As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is,” Louis continued, referring to One Direction’s debut single that skyrocketed Louis, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne’s careers towards the end of 2011. That was around the same time Louis and Eleanor, a model, started dating — meaning she was right there from the start.

Louis can see Eleanor being along for the ride until the end, too. When asked about the possibility of marrying Eleanor, he admitted, “One day, yeah, I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I’d say so.” Louis shares a four-year-old son, Freddie Reign, whom he welcomed with stylist Briana Jungwirth in Jan. 2016 (Louis and Eleanor were broken up at the time).

Louis was promoting his debut solo album, Walls, which is just days away from its release date (Jan. 31). It’s a vulnerable record for Louis, who drew on personal experiences for the lyrics — one of the tracks, “Two Of Us,” was written for his mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from leukemia in 2016. “When I wrote a song called Two Of Us, I had fans talking to me about a loss they’d had, and they listened to the song and told me I’d helped them in some way. That makes it all worthwhile,” Louis told The Sun.

The British singer even opened up about another loss in his life: his sister, Félicité Tomlinson, who was only 18 when she passed away from an accidental drug overdose in March of 2019. “What was difficult was people speculating about details straight away, discussing online what might have happened when nobody really knew, and talking about my family,” he told the newspaper. “But actually when I looked further almost all of it was kind, and I felt loved.”