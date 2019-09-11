Louis Tomlinson’s Sister’s Cause Of Death: Coroner Confirms Félicité Died Of Accidental Overdose

Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister Félicité tragically died after taking a combination of drugs that the coroner calls ‘the perfect storm’ on the night before her death.

Louis Tomlinson‘s sister Félicité Tomlinson‘s death in Mar. shocked and saddened fans and now we’re learning the 18-year old sadly died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the coroner. The fatal combination of drugs found in her system include traces of Xanax, Oxycontin, and cocaine, and has been described as “the perfect storm” by coroner Shirley Radcliffe, the BBC reported. The teen was found unresponsive in her West London apartment after a suspected cardiac arrest on the morning of Mar. 13, and the Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard she had purchased the cocaine found in her system with friend Zainab Mohammed the night before. She took a number of lines along with a male friend and was still breathing at around 5 AM BST on the day of her passing, Dr. Radcliffe recounted, according to Zainab, but by midday when Zainab awoke, “she couldn’t hear breathing” from Félicité’s bed.

In addition to the details surrounding her death, Dr. Radcliffe was told about Félicité’s struggle with “recreational drug use over the years” and it was claimed that she took them on more of a “consistent basis” after the tragic death of her mother Johanna from leukemia in 2016. The official was also told that Félicité, who was known as Fizzy, was encouraged to go to an Egyptian rehab facility in Fall 2018 but she relapsed in early 2019. In a separate statement, Félicité’s GP Dr. Paul Eulinge said she “refused to give up drugs in the knowledge they could kill her”.

Dr. Radcliffe went on to describe Félicité as “a bright, much-loved daughter and sister” whose “use of drugs was a considerable danger to her.” “She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their… effects accidentally,” she said.

After Félicité’s death, Louis didn’t publicly speak out until a month later in Apr. on Twitter. The 27-year-old singer understandably chose to stay private about the details and thanked his fans. “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” his tweet read. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

We’re sending comfort and healing to Louis, his family, and all those affected by Félicité’s passing.