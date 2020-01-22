Two dates in as many nights? Vanessa Hudgens must be pretty interested in Kyle Kuzma because just 24 hours after enjoying a dinner date with the Lakers player, she was pictured attending one of his games.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, can’t seem to get enough of Kyle Kuzma, 24. Just days after splitting with longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, the High School Musical star was spotted on a romantic dinner date with the Lakers player on Jan. 21. And now, just 24 hours later, she’s been pictured attending one of his basketball games. So is she already looking to get into another exclusive relationship? We don’t have the answer to that just yet, but what we do know is that Vanessa looked dressed to impress while walking up to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 22. Did you see her boots in the photo below? We’re in love.

Anyway, this is Vanessa’s second date (sort of) with Kyle in as many days, so she’s at the very least quite interested in him. And why shouldn’t she be? He’s a catch! Not only is he a total hunk, but he was named as part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team after his first NBA season (2017-2018). Plus, he’s college educated — and, he’s a mama’s boy. Kyle posted a sweet birthday post dedicated to his mother on April 15. “Happy bday to my mom! My number 1 fan and supporter thru out everything she always had my back side,” he said in the caption of the Instagram post. “Appreciate you showing me what hard work and sacrifice is first hand. All them long days working make me go 10 times harder for you and the fam. Love you!❤️” So sweet, right?

But even so, we don’t think Vanessa should move too quickly into another romance, since her split with Austin is still so fresh. News of Vanessa and Austin’s breakup just emerged on Jan. 14, bringing their 9-year romance to a heartbreaking end. Before Austin, Vanessa was dating her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, 32, between 2005-2010. As for Kyle, he was previously linked to Instagram model Katya Elise Henry and Kendall Jenner.

As for where Vanessa and Kyle are heading, only time will tell. But we’ll be watching.