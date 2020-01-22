Lizzo Celebrates Her Body & Inspiring Success In Revealing ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview

Lizzo has become such a symbol for body positivity since her career took off in 2019. But she wants fans to know that she’s ‘so much more than that’, and her plus-sized figure isn’t a ‘trend.’

Thanks to her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” singer Lizzo became one of the biggest breakthrough artists of 2019. But with it came a lot of scrutiny about her plus-sized body. Plus, she’s not afraid to wear skimpy costumes or share semi-nude selfies on social media. She’s fought off trolls who have called her “obese,” and now, she’s opening up to our sister publication Rolling Stone about how she’s so much more than just a symbol for body acceptance.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” the 31-year-old reveals. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.” But she doesn’t want to only be known for her curves. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she says. “It’s not a trend.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, says she came to truly accept her body about five years ago when she wrote the 2015 ballad “My Skin,” about learning to love yourself. “I wrote ‘My Skin’ when I was 26, so at that point I had already gotten to a place where I’m confronting myself and I’m happy with it,” Lizzo explains.

Lizzo has been an absolute queen when it comes to clapping back at body shamers. On Dec. 20, 2019, a Twitter user wrote, “#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Afterwards, she took him to task, firing back, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”