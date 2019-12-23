Lizzo Claps Back At Vicious Troll Who Says She’s Only A Hit Because Of ‘Obesity Epidemic’

Lizzo had some strong words for this troll, reminding them that she writes her own music — including smash hits ‘Good As Hell’ and ‘Truth Hurts’!

Lizzo, 31, has no time for Twitter trolls — especially one who claimed she’s only popular for an absurd reason. “#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America,” a user posted on Friday, Dec. 20. As if that wasn’t enough, he had more to say. “Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” the rest of the shocking tweet read.

The singer — who was just nominated for eight Grammy Awards — had an epic clap back for the user and we are feeling “Good As Hell” just reading it! “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she quipped, pointing out that her rise to stardom has little to do with her appearance and everything to do with her talent! “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered,” she continued. Hilariously, she then added, “Here’s the attention you ordered.” Yikes!

The tweets come just days after Lizzo made her debut on Saturday Night Live alongside host Eddie Murphy who returned to the stage after a 35 year absence. Opening with “Truth Hurts,” the 31-year-old turned the stage info a well-dressed Gucci party, only to up the ante with her live rendition of “Good As Hell.” Her voice was on point for both energetic performances, and we could not get over her legendary twerking skills. The memorable performance almost didn’t happen, as the singer cancelled two shows just days earlier due to the flu. We’re so glad she bounced back, because her appearance was absolutely epic!

Just says ago, Time‘s Entertainer of the Year once again inspired her fans with a throwback pic of herself dressed as the Statue of Liberty and working for a tax company. “On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner…,” she wrote, adding a second image of herself dressed as Lady Liberty for an SNL promo image. “On the right is my @nbcsnl debut,” she added.