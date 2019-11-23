Lizzo Flaunts Her Bare Behind In New Mirror Selfie & Tells Haters: ‘Kiss’ My Butt’

Lizzo is feeling good has hell….about her bare behind! She took a mirror selfie and shared it with her Instagram followers and also managed to use it to create Homer Simpson’s face.

Ahhhh Lizzo. She knew just exactly what fans wanted on a Friday night so she shared a mirrored selfie of her bare backside and butt to her Instagram. The singer was seated on the side of a bathtub as her long curly hair cascaded down her back. Somehow she managed to superimpose her butt cheeks over a picture of animated Homer Simpson’s mouth, and believe it or not they match exactly. She had a side swipe to the second pic, which is why she had in the caption “kiss my ass, doh! 😩” with the character’s famous catchphrase.

It was a massive hit with fans. Lil Nas X even wrote in the comments”more please 🤲🏾🤤” which got over 15,000 likes. BET’s instagram account cheered her on, writing “Go girl!!!” One fan iamcbtho wrote “This how looooooooooooooooooooong my day was. Booty crack for days,” while a user named misss kota called her “Yoooo! The realest ahaaa !! 😂👏🏽😘.”

It’s not clear if Lizzo — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — was just having some Friday night fun with the Nov. 22 post or if she was clapping back at someone. She spoke about haters in a Sept. interview will Billboard, saying ” I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators. That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to, because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

Lizzo is going to be a very busy lady with awards season getting underway. On Sun. Nov. 24 she’s up for three American Music Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Soul/R&B Song for “Juice” and Best Female R&B/Soul Artist. But she’s got an even bigger night ahead on Jan. 26, 2020 when the Grammy Awards roll around. When the nominations were revealed on Nov. 20, Lizzo led the pack with a total of eight, including such big categories as Best New Artist, Best Album for “Cuz I Love You” and Best Song for “Truth Hurts.” That’s gotta leave her feeling good as hell.