Lizzo Enlists Ariana Grande For Powerful Remix Of ‘Good As Hell’ After Teasing Collab On Instagram

We’re feeling really ‘Good As Hell,’ because Ariana Grande lent her heavenly vocals to Lizzo’s No. 1 feel-good track! Ari adds a new verse perfect for anybody going through a rough breakup.

It all started with a cup of Starbucks coffee. In an Instagram Live session on Oct. 24, Lizzo, 31, held up a grande cup and announced the hot beverage’s size is a clue for her upcoming “Good As Hell” remix — hours later, she dropped the collab, and you probably guessed the right answer. Ariana GRANDE, 26, was the featured artist on the surprise track! While the remix still delivers the same message — leave that man if he’s not treating you right — Ariana adds an extra punch with her verse about men who don’t deserve her time!

“He better know my worth / There’s so much that I deserve / That I ain’t worried no / Imma let my hair grow,” Ariana sings, before belting out the iconic chorus. “So girl if he don’t love you anymore,” Ariana begins, before she and Lizzo both harmonize, “Then walk your fine a** out the door.”

Lizzo actually dropped “Good As Hell” in 2016 — yes, more than three years ago — but the girl power anthem is such a bop, we’re all still streaming it. This isn’t the first time the OG track has been tinkered with, since Lizzo also released a BNDR remix for “Good As Hell” in 2016. The pump-up song was also given the EDM treatment through a collab with Bad Royale that same year.

Meanwhile, Ariana has also been on a roll when it comes to teaming up with other artists. She formed the ultimate girl gang with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the Charlie’s Angels’ “Don’t Call Me Angel” track and music video that both dropped on Sept. 13. She also partnered with Social House, a two-man R&B act, for “boyfriend,” which was released on Aug. 1. We love when legends all come together to harmonize on our Spotify playlists.

This has been a big year for both Lizzo and Ariana, and not just because of the big names they’ve been working with! The 2019 American Music Awards gave Ariana a respectable nod with an “Artist Of The Year” nomination on Oct. 24, and we’ll have to wait and see if she edges out Drake, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift for the prestigious title! She also earned five other nominations — you can check out the full list, here. Lizzo is also up for an award, “New Artist Of The Year,” at the AMAs!