Ayesha Curry Makes Funny Faces With Her Daughter Riley, 7, & Fans React — ‘Stunning Like Mommy’

So cute! Fans gushed after Ayesha Curry and her eldest daughter Riley struck some pretty funny faces on Instagram.

Another day, another adorable social media moment between the Curry family. The focus this time was on mommy Ayesha Curry, 30, and her eldest child Riley, 7 (who she shares with husband Steph Curry, 31, along with their daughter Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1). They posted three precious selfies that show the duo in different states of facial reactions. Riley gave her mother a big kiss in the first one before the mood swiftly changed for the following two. The second snap found them making the funniest of faces which stayed the same for Ayesha during the third where Riley just looked at the camera. “Selfies with the big girl. Can’t believe our babies are 7,4 and 1… what?!”, she wrote while tagging her NBA beau. Fans, as usual, were left in a state of “aww” after witnessing their sweet interactions. “She’s the model type. Stunning like mommy,” one wrote.

The television personality often shares a variety of snaps with her three children that usually take place in and out of their house. The most recent one of her brood found them bouncing around on the trampoline that left the doting mother very emotional. “Blessed. Our three littles. Life’s beautiful chaos,” she captioned the Instagram snap shared on January 19 that has received thousands of likes and comments. Ayesha was in a much more frigid situation 2 days earlier when she had a cute bonding moment with Ryan during a snow-filled day.

Don’t forget about me! Hunky Steph has also gotten in on plenty of fun snaps as their family continues to grow. The party-of-five cozied up with one another in the most adorable pajamas in an Instagram snap posted on January 10 that coincided with Ayesha announcing her partnership with Pottery Barn Kinds.

There’s also been plenty of romantic pics shared by the longtime couple that show just how in love with one another they are eight years into their marriage. Their most recent snaps, taken by none other then their daughter Riley, shows the two of them cuddling up outside before they made their own funny faces themselves.