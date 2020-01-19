Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Photo Of Her 3 Kids Playing On Their Trampoline: ‘Life’s Beautiful Chaos’

Ayesha and Steph Curry have the cutest family ever! The mom-of-three just shared an adorable pic her kids playing on a trampoline!

What “beautiful chaos!” Ayesha Curry, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 18 to share yet another adorable picture of her three kids hopping around on the family trampoline. In the snap, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and baby Canon, 1, look like they’re having the time of their lives playing together on a sunny afternoon in their backyard. Although it looks like the trio could collide into each other at any moment, that didn’t stop them from jumping up a storm. How adorable!

The celebrity homemaker captioned the picture, “Blessed. Our three littles. Life’s beautiful chaos.” The kids were dressed for an afternoon of play, with Riley and Ryan matching in pink t-shirts! 4-year-old Ryan kept the rainbow theme going with a turquoise pair of shorts and matching sneakers, while baby Canon was cozy in a gray onesie. Big sister Riley flashed an ear-to-ear grin in the pic, and was looking so much like her handsome dad! Ryan was also all-smiles in the pic as she turned around mid-jump, while Canon looked like he was trying to keep up with his older sisters!

Many followers, of course, left heart emojis or simply left, “cute” in the comments section, while others couldn’t help but express how fast the kids are growing up. One fan said, “Oh my!! Canon is walking and talking?!? My heart can’t take all the cuteness of your littles! They’re growing up so fast!!” Another follower chimed in and said, “You’re a wonderful mama with wonderful babies…may God bless you some more!” We can’t wait to keep seeing these kids grow up!

This sweet post follows the freezing but fun Insta pic Ayesha posted on Friday, Jan. 17. She shared a sweet moment with daughter Ryan, 4, in the freezing cold on Friday, Jan. 17. In the carousel post, Ryan is beaming while her mom pushes her on a skating rink in a polar bear seat. Although they are probably freezing in the wintery photos, the mother-daughter duo seemed like they were having too much fun to care. Ayesha captioned the photo, “Took Ryan ice skating this morning! On the ice before 10 on a Friday? Hope the mom award comes in the mail today. Psych!!!, it was a dirty diaper from Canon when I got back home. 😂😂😂 I LOVE IT.”

One fan said, “Great job mom. Only reward is God God saying “well done my child,” while another complimented Ayesha’s flawless skin and wrote, “Mom award? 😂 you’re the best. Also, who has glowy skin at an ice rink like that?”