Chris Brown Gushes Over ‘Super Girl’ Daughter Royalty, 5, In Sweet New Snap Of Her

Chris Brown acted like the proudest father in the world in the latest photo of his adorable daughter Royalty!

Caution… cuteness ahead! Chris Brown, 30, gave his millions of fans something to collectively say “Aww” over when he posted a pic of his daughter Royalty, 5, on Instagram on January 18. He called her “SUPER GIRL” as the caption while she appeared to be watching something on her iPad in the backseat of a car. Royalty dressed casually for the outdoor excursion in a white t-shirt/grey jacket combo as she looked intensely at her screen. She put her long and flowy hair up in pigtails and kept warm with a colorful Disney blanket. The “Run It” singer for some reason turned the comments section off on the pic but we can only imagine how happy his followers were to see the snap of his baby girl over the weekend.

Chris being a doting father to both Royalty and his newborn son Aeko (who he shares with model Ammika Harris, 26) on the ‘gram is nothing new. His page is filled with photos of both of his kids looking super precious and giving him a reason to both smile and laugh at the same time. Royalty, for instance, channeled his ex Rihanna, 31, when she effortlessly danced around with an umbrella during a rainy day out on January 3. He was equally impressed with her later on in the month as he watch his little one show off her drawing skills on January 14.

Don’t forget about me! Both Chris and Ammika have shared a bunch of photos of their baby boy (who was born on November 20, 2019) ever since he made his social media debut in December. The stunning model appropriately called him her “angel on earth” in a snap of him gazing into the distance which melted hearts all across the internet.

Fans have also really taken notice on how much Chris looks like both of his children. He shared back to back pics of them on January 8, calling them “Mr. Brown” and “Ms. Brown”, where the two of them clearly resembled their Grammy-winning father. Here’s hoping he continues to bless us with more snaps of his brood as they continue to grow!