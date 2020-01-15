Chris Brown couldn’t help but gush about his adorable five-year-old daughter, Royalty, as she showed off her drawing skills in a new pic Chris posted to Instagram!

Chris Brown is one proud papa! The “No Guidance” singer, 30, could hardly contain his delight as he watched his five-year-old daughter, Royalty, show off her artistic prowess. In a candid snap Chris posted to his Instagram account on Jan. 14, Chris looked at Royalty’s work as she continued to draw an image that was pictured on an iPad. Using various markers in shades of orange, red, and pink, the pint-sized artist captured the likeness of the image nearly to a tee! “She better than me,” Chris captioned the sweet pic, adding a heart emoji with his words.

Of course, it’s not the first time the “With You” singer has openly beamed about his daughter, whom he shares with Nia Guzman. On Jan. 8, Chris shared a professional snapshot of his kindergartner, featuring an abstract black and white edit. Royalty gazed at the lens and looked so much like her father in the portrait, some fans had to do a double take. “Miss Brown,” the singer captioned the snap. Of course, it wasn’t just Royalty who got the royal treatment when it came to pictures. The same day, Chris shared a photo of his son, Aeko (whom he shares with Ammika Harris) and similarly captioned the image “Mr. Brown.” It’s so clear to fans just how much Chris adores his two kiddos!

Being the doting father he is, Chris even takes time to share with his fans some intimate, special moments between his two youngsters. On Dec. 24, Royalty helped out her dad by changing Aeko’s diaper, proving she really is the best big sister! Decked out in her holiday best, Royalty maneuvered the task with a lot of care, taking her time and making sure her little half-brother was safe and comfortable the whole time. “Big sis changing diapers,” Chris captioned the pic in all capital letters, adding a slew of heart emojis. What an endearing moment it was!

With his two kids happy and healthy, Chris has every reason to be so proud. Fans love to see the singer and performer share moments like these with his kids. We cannot wait to see more of them in the year to come!