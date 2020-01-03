Chris Brown Giggles While Watching Daughter Royalty, 5, Bust Some Amazing Dance Moves

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty could not have looked cuter in a new video of her dancing that you must see!

What an adorable way to start the New Year! Chris Brown, 30, took to his Instagram on January 3 to share a clip of his daughter Royalty, 5, getting her life amid a rainy day out. He left a string of laughing emojis as the caption to the footage where she danced her heart out with a big smile on her face. Royalty moved around in a pale green sweater, grey sweats and a pair of Uggs before turning to the camera and striking a fierce pose! She made sure to put her stunner shades and grin before the clip ended which social media could not get enough of. “AWWW TOO CUTE!!!!!”, one fan wrote in the comments section.

Royalty’s adorable behavior has been seen multiple times on her doting father’s IG page. She channeled his ex Rihanna, 31, while holding a rainbow-colored umbrella one day before on January 2. “Been a little under the weather… I’m a little late. Happy new year everyone!”, she wrote as the caption next to a set of pics where her precious smile was the sunniest part of the set.

Money, money, money! The “Run It” singer surprised his eldest child with a stack of cash on Christmas Eve where her reaction was nothing short of absolutely priceless. Her jaw dropped to the floor after taking a look at the amount of dollars he gave her while looking super cute in a red holiday dress.

Chris became a daddy all over again late last year when he welcomed his first child, a boy named Aeko, with model Ammika Harris, 26, after months of speculation that she was pregnant. “Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids,” a source close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”