Selena Gomez Smiles In ‘Paradise’ During Sunshine-Filled Getaway With Her Besties In Hawaii

Fans are getting a new look at all the fun Selena Gomez and her girlfriends had over New Year’s in Hawaii. She’s all smiles while wearing a shiny silver dress in this epic throwback pic.

Selena Gomez and her closest girlfriends took a New Year’s trip to Hawaii to ring in 2020. While the 27-year-old singer only posted two Instagram photos from the trip, we’re now getting a better look at all the love she was surrounded by, thanks to photos that her friends are sharing. Her friend Caroline Franklin shared a pic of herself, Selena and the rest her pals to her Instagram stories on Jan. 17. The ladies are seen in strappy dresses posing on the grass in front of their rental home, all looking so celebratory.

While her friends stand around her, Selena is seen kneeling on the ground, and has her hands placed together just underneath her chin. She’s wearing a gorgeous, shiny silver mini-dress with spaghetti straps. For accessories, Sel is keeping things simple with just pair of dark sunglasses. Even though it appears the sun is setting from the clouds in the background of the pic. All of the ladies are barefoot, which seems about right since it is Hawaii after all.

Selena’s bestie Courtney Lopez is in the pic, and has also shared a photo taken at the time to her Instagram. Everyone is in the same positions, but the “Look At Her Now” singer has her hands triumphantly in the air making “hang ten” signs with her hands. Courtney shared the photo on Jan. 10 in honor of Selena dropping her new album Rare.

Courtney wrote in the caption, “Celebrations are in order because rare is out!! 💖 I’m so proud of you, @selenagomez. thank you for letting me be a tiny part of the team and for constantly opening your heart up, for being as resilient and kind as you are despite all you’ve faced. I love you. go stream it, buy it, share it.”

It’s so fun to see Selena with her tight circle of supportive friends around her. She told The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 8 how they help her keep grounded, including easing her off of social media. “I got back on [Instagram] because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon,” she shared about her plans to quit the ‘gram. She added that her pals “know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy,” referring to Instagram.