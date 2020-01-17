Kyle Richards Admits She Misses Former ‘RHOBH’ Costar Eileen Davidson Amid Denise Richards Drama

Kyle Richards is missing filming ‘RHOBH’ with her former costar Eileen Davidson as the drama with current cast member Denise Richards continues to mound.

Come back, Eileen Davidson! Come back! Kyle Richards, 51, expressed how much she missed the soap legend, 60, in the comments section of her latest Instagram video posted on January 16. The mother-of-four shared hilarious footage of her kicking along to Britney Spears‘ hit “Toxic” while she and her RHOBH cast were mid-flight either to or from New York City. They were in The Big Apple to see Erika Jayne, 48, perform on Broadway in Chicago sans Denise Richards, 48 (more on that later). “Some things never change,” Eileen wrote along with a kiss emoji after seeing the footage. “Haha! We were talking about you on the plane saying we wish you were with us,” Kyle responded. The former Young and the Restless star was part of the hit Bravo series for several years beginning in season 5 before she officially left in 2018.

Sorry Eileen fans, don’t expect her to ever hold a diamond again. “Eileen Davidson has no regrets walking away from RHOBH,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on January 4. “She’s still close with Lisa Rinna, but she’s happy focusing more on directing and acting. She’s always been close with Rinna and will continue to be. She would not go back full-time if approached. There’s really nothing anyone could do or say to get her to come back.”

Meanwhile fans took notice of Denise’s absence during the NYC cast trip that was attended by Lisa, 56, Teddi Mellencamp, 38, Dorit Kemsley, 43, and newbie Sutton Stracke. The Wild Things star, who joined the show last year, is currently at odds with some of her co-stars — Rinna in particular. There’s been drama between the two ever since Lisa called her out for being a no-show at an event at Dorit’s home in December. Rumor has it that Denise and Lisa go at it this coming season.

Brandi Glanville, 47, has apparently been a thorn in Denise’s side as well lately after rumors broke about the two of them having an alleged affair after the latter married husband Aaron Phypers, 46, in September 2018. Denise’s reps denies the allegations and Camille Grammer, 50, also believes it’s not true.